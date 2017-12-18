North Augusta city council to vote on replacing street signs with illuminated signage

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Street signs will soon light up South Carolina’s riverfront.

A resolution to replace current street signs with illuminated ones is going before North Augusta city council on Monday.

The signage upgrades will create consistency throughout Downtown North Augusta.

If passed, the $20,000 dollar contract will be awarded to Transportation Control Systems.

The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building on Georgia Ave.

No word on when the changes could take place.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.