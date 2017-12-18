Paces Run management considering additional signs and more lighting to reduce criminal activity

By Published:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Heightened security measures is one way to curb criminal activity at Paces Run Apartments in Aiken. 

The owners of the complex tells us they are working with Public Safety, SCE&G and a security consulting company.

They plan to add more lighting and make signs more visible.

Earlier this year, the city presented the owners of the complex with a deadline to come up with a solution to decrease the violence happening there.

In the last 2 years 10 shootings, 4 aggravated assaults and 2 murders took places at Paces Run.

We’ve learned the owners want to work with city leaders and they say the price of improving the area for tenants in not an issues.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

