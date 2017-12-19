30 years in prison Tara McConnell, in connection with crash that injured 6 kids

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County mother will spend the next 3 decades in prison in connection with a car crash that happened earlier this year.

Tara McConnell has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and 15 years probation.

She was found guilty of drinking and driving when she wrecked at Columbia and Belair Roads back in June.

6 children were in her car at the time – all were severely injured and one was paralyzed.

During her sentencing hearing – the written statements of 2 of the children were read out loud, stating how McConnell had ruined so many of their lives.