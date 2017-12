AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday, the lawyers for an accused NSA leaker are back in a Richmond County federal courtroom.

Two hearings are being held for Reality Winner.

Her attorneys are seeking more classified documents from the government to help them in building their case.

Winner is accused of stealing classified information and sending it to a news outlet while working for the NSA at Fort Gordon.

She remains in a Lincoln County jail until her hearing which is scheduled for March.