One person injured in shooting near Augusta Waffle House

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are investigating a shooting that’s left at least one person injured.

Deputies were called to IKonz Sports Bar on North Leg Road around 3:45 Tuesday morning in response to a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Bertram Owens, was found lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his right thigh. Investigators say the bullet appears to have traveled completely through.

When asked what happened, Owens said “I was walking out of the Waffle House and they tried to rob me.”

He was then taken to Augusta University Medical Center after going in and out of consciousness.

Deputies then convened at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway where they found five spent casings scattered in the parking lot.

No suspect information has been released.