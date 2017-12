AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A plan to use the old Richmond County law enforcement center is still in play.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to allow three local business people to assess the building for free.

That assessment is due back to the commission at the end of January.

The proposal calls for using the building as a home for the county’s juvenile court system.

That building was closed down in 2013 due to mold and flooding issues.