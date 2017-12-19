District Attorney files lawsuit against Pendleton King Park trustees

Published:
Foundation launches campaign to save Pendleton King Park.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The district Attorney has filed a lawsuit against the trustees of Pendleton King Park.

The suit claims the trustees violated the will of Henry Barclay King, who owned the land and put in his will that it remain a park forever.

The one-dollar per year lease with the city of Augusta ends in January, and park trustees have shown interest in selling the land to a developer.

The Pendleton King Foundation, which is a volunteer group that maintains the park, is opposed to that move.

