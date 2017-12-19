Metress Gets 300th win in front of packed gym on annual Education Day

Release from AugustaJags.com:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team hosted the annual Education Day game on Tuesday morning in Christenberry Fieldhouse with over 2,000 fifth graders from the Richmond County School System as part of a holiday field trip. Playing their second Peach Belt Conference game in three days, the Jaguars won 86-72 for their third straight victory.

In front of a roaring crowd at near capacity, Augusta moved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the PBC, while North Georgia went to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the Peach Belt. Now in his 14th season as head coach of the Augusta University men’s basketball team, Dip Metress got his 300th career win with the Jaguars. He currently has a 300-112 (.728) record with the Jags and sports a 434-205 (.679) overall record in his 22nd season as a head coach.

Augusta junior Aaron Byrd scored his career-high 19 points in the win – going 7-for-9 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the three-point line. Ranked third in the PBC in rebounds, junior Deane Williams delivered 24 points with 10 rebounds, shooting 10-for-11 from field-goal range and adding four blocks. Junior Tyvez Monroe and sophomore Mikkel Kolstad each had 12 points.

AU shot 53.2 percent from the floor, 58.3 from the three-point line, and 68.4 from the free-throw line. Augusta outrebound the Nighthawks 43-35, but UNG’s bench outscored AU 30-10. The Jags held UNG to 8-for-31 shooting from the three-point line and never dropped the lead.

The Jags won the opening tipoff and took the first lead of the morning. Augusta led by as much as 13 in the first half, with the team shooting 4-of-6 from the three-point line. Williams had 14 points at the pause, as the Jags were shooting an even 50 percent from the floor. He was perfect from the floor in the first half and was 7-for-7 with 11 minutes to go in the game.

A Byrd three-pointer pushed AU on top by 10 with 5:15 to go in the game and the team took halftime on top 42-35. The second half started with two UNG buckets to cut the AU lead to single digits.

The Jaguars regained the lead and momentum from two three pointers midway through the second half, but UNG made it an eight-point affair with 1:05 to play in the game. Williams got a dunk and a layup to lift the Jags back on top and they went on to win 86-72.

The Jaguars head to Morrow, Ga., on Dec. 30 to take on the Clayton State Lakers for a 3:30 p.m. Peach Belt Conference game.