AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of a rollover accident on I-20 Tuesday.

The accident happened around 11:11 a.m. on I-20 Eastbound at Washington Road.

We’re told injuries are reported, no word on the severity.

I-20 Eastbound between exit 199 and 200 was shut down for a short amount of time for clean up.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more updates as they become available.