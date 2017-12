AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – During Tuesday’s meeting, Augusta Commissioners rejected the Regency Mall as the site of the new James Brown Arena.

The decision was made in a 7 to 3 vote.

The former home of the Regency Mall along Gordon Highway has been up for debate for months.

But, commissioners and Mayor Hardie Davis cannot come to an agreement on using the land.

