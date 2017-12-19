Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice

FT. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF)– A holiday tradition that honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Fort Gordon held its annual Holiday Remembrance Ceremony Monday night at Freedom Park.

It’s an annual holiday event unlike most others. Instead of Christmas lights and cheerful music, moments of silence and prayer took place to remember the fallen.

“No matter how hard you try to forget it, it’s still in our hearts,” Theresa Thigpen told me.

It’s the news family members pray they never have to hear… that the love of their life died while fighting for America. For Theresa Thigpen, she got the news 32 days before he was to return home. Master Sgt. Thomas Thigpen served in the National Guard for 20 years, and in 2003 he answered the call to serve his country again. He worked in several countries, but Kuwait was where he took his last breath.

“They were doing a P.T. exercise one afternoon, and he dropped dead on the field of a massive heart attack,” Thigpen explained. Master Sgt. Thigpen left behind his

wife, Theresa, two children and grandchildren.

Martha Scott told a different story. Her husband and only son served in the military, and both took their last breaths in the US. Martha’s 36-year-old son, Douglas Scott, passed away from brain cancer caused by the gas he was breathing while serving in Saudi Arabia.

“It was harder with my child because when it happened, it wasn’t quite as bad with my husband,” Scott said.

Her husband served for 23 years. After coming home from Germany, the soldier was medically discharged due to Rheumatoid arthritis and a heart condition. He died several years later from cancer.

Those are just two of the thousands of stories military families are forced to live through.

That is why the Survivor Outreach Services holds a holiday remembrance ceremony each December in front of the Tree of Remembrance at Fort Gordon. A wreath is hung, candles are lit and tears are shed to keep the fallen’s legacies alive.

“You always tell yourself ‘The Lord won’t on you more than you can bare, and He will see you through,'” Scott said.

The Survivor Outreach Services works to support families of fallen soldiers. For information on how you can seek help, click here.