Families battling cancer have help with nurse navigators

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A cancer diagnosis can be scary and filled with a lot of work for the patient and their loved ones. But those people getting treatment at the Georgia Cancer Center automatically have the extra hands needed assigned to them to help fight the disease.

Nelson Brooks is a cancer survivor who learned just how valuable those extra hands could be for his family.

“I went to my GP, Dr. Wiley, and he stuck his finger down my throat and he said you’re going to go see MCG,” he told NewsChannel 6. Brooks had no idea his scratchy throat a year ago was actually stage 4 throat cancer.

“This is a huge, powerful hospital and I understand big organizations,” Brooks recalled. “Big organizations are intimidating, but add the word cancer in that and you start imagining all kinds of stuff.”

The worry, fear and stress that came along with the cancer diagnosis for Nelson and his wife Gloria were all too much. They juggled radiation, chemotherapy and surgery with a team of Georgia Cancer Center doctors working to rid the Brooks family of their health nightmare. But there was one person who saved his life too and she didn’t need a scalpel to do it.

“Megan would stay after the doctors left and pat me on the head and say you’re going to be alright. Then she would explain to me in layman’s terms these big words the doctors were using,” Brooks described.

That gentle voice was Brooks’ nurse navigator Megan Lucas. She told us one is assigned to every patient for them to call or text to help with just about anything they need, such as insurance needs.

“They need a prescription, we’re here. They need an appointment we’re here. Anything that they need. Just a general question, we’re here to answer it,” said Megan Lucas, Head and Neck Navigator for Georgia Cancer Center. “That way they can focus at home on everyday life.”

Gloria Brooks agreed with her husband about how much their family needed Lucas.

“She wrapped her arms around me and held me up one day when I really, really needed it and that was the first day of chemo.”

And wives like Gloria can focus on their main duties, just being married or being a parent. Her husbands says he can just focus on his garden thanks to Megan.

We asked, “Now that you’re done and you’re cleared of everything you have to say goodbye to Megan.”

“Oh no! I’m going to see if it’s legal to adopt her,” Nelson Brooks exclaimed.

Lucas added the Nurse Navigator assigned to each patient tracks them for five years after they have been released.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps