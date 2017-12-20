Former Washington County deputies involved in taser death indicted

Emanuel County (WJBF)– Three Washington County Deputies are set to appear in court after being indicted on several charges including murder.

The three former officers are charged in the death of Eurie Martin. He died after being tased in police custody.

Officials say, in July, Eurie Martin was walking from his home in Milledgeville on deep-step road. Officers Henry Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott got a call for a suspicious person. Investigators say the officers tased Eurie Martin as part of their arrest. Martin died shortly after.

The three men were suspended during the investigation. They have since been fired after District Attorney Hayward Altman said there was no evidence the victim broke any laws.

A grand jury met Tuesday and indicted the former deputies. They are expected in court Wednesday, December 20th in Emmanuel County for their first appearance.