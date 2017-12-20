Legal action buoys Pendleton King Park supporters

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta’s District Attorney wants to put a stop to the selling of Pendelton King Park.

As we told you yesterday, Natalie Paine has filed an injunction against the trustees of Pendleton King park, to keep the park from being sold to a housing developer.

According to the King Will, the site is to remain a park forever.

Park-goers today applauded this most recent action to keep the the land from being sold.

‘The D.A’s involvement gives you confidence?’

“Yeah I guess so I don’t know a whole lot about that but what it sounds like the D.A’s getting involved I hope it does move in the right direction that would be preserving the park,” said Kevin Negus, who was at Pendleton King Park today, he’s from Augusta but has recently moved.

The Lawyer for one of the Trustees, Mary Speir says, she agrees with the D.A.’s actions and looks forward to the issue being resolved in favor of the park.