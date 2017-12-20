No arena so what’s the future for Regency Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Commissioner Sean Frantom has never supported a new arena at Regency Mall however he isn’t pleased by what happen before Commissioners voted to reject the site

“It was a desperation move in my mind. It’s disappointing, sad that we think an arena is going to do that for the citizens,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Before the vote Mayor Davis spoke for 15 minutes in support of Regency Mall for the arena, because he said the area was due for city investment.

“This area of our community has systematically been excluded from the overall prosperity of our community,” said the Mayor.

The mayor seemingly indicating if you were against the arena at the mall, you are not for south Augusta.

“That area, is the dividing line between the haves and have nots,” said Mayor Davis.

“Was this an anti-south Augusta vote?”

“It’s an anti-deal and they understand they’re listening to the experts, they’re listening to developers they’re listening to the community, that an arena at Regency Mall is not going to work for this community,” said Frantom.

“Redevelopment of that area can occur, if there could be some sizable private investment put forward but the public investment can’t be the lead there,” said Clay Boardman.

Developer Clay Boardman was a critic of the mall site for the arena but is talking with mall owners of the mall about putting together a team of local developers to work on a plan for the regency site without an arena.

“There are many opportunities for that property and I’ve offered to gather a group of business people together to work on a solution, and offered to get a brain trust for lack of a better word to try to come up with ideas for that property,’ said Boardman.

Mayor Davis and Commissioner Marion Williams both vow to continue to work to put a new arena at Regency Mall, meanwhile Boardman says his advice to mall owners would be to demolish all the buildings on the property to make it a more attractive site for redevelopment.