Old LEC study to be done for free

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta officials are looking for some free advice on the future of the old Law Enforcement Center.

Commissioners agreeing to a proposal from Judge Carl Brown to allow three businessmen to do a feasibility study on the old building to determine if it’s safe to be renovated for Juvenile Court.

The group will do the study for free, something city leaders support.

“That reinforces, my feeling that and faith in our community that there are some businessmen that’s willing to do something free for the government that would improve the overall situation in our community with our young people,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The group looking at the LEC includes businessman Jim Hull, Dan Troutman an environmental engineering consultant and architect Christopher Booker.

The study the city was considering to do would cost almost 25 thousand dollars.