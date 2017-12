Related Coverage Minor facing adult murder charges for death of Jordan Shores

AIKEN (WJBF) – A 15-year-old is officially charged as an adult in the murder of Aiken County teenager Jordan Shores.

Rayquan McCorkle is charged with murder, robbery and weapons charges.

Shores was a student at Midland Valley High School.

He was shot and killed during a home invasion in November 2016.

5 other people are also charged with murder in Shores’ death.