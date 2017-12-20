Teen facing murder charges, court says he shot victim with AR-15 multiple times in domestic situation

Emanuel County, GA (WJBF) – An Emanuel County teen facing murder charges after investigators say he used a high-caliber weapon to shoot and kill a man in a domestic situation.

Investigators are still piecing together the details; however, court documents lay out the initial information.

According to the criminal warrant, 17-year-old William Tyler Roberson used an AR15 rifle to shoot and kill Jonathon Woodrow Mimbs. The paperwork says Roberson shot the victim multiple times with the semi-automatic weapon. Investigators say this happened between 10:45PM and 11:00PM on Tuesday December 19th.

Roberson is now charged with murder and went before a judge in the Emanuel County Courthouse on Wednesday, December 20th. His lawyers were not prepared to ask for a bond hearing at this time since the incident was reported to have happened only hours earlier. Roberson’s lawyer told the judge he plans to request a bond hearing in the near future.

The court documents list the incident was a “domestic altercation,” which suggests that the suspect knew the victim. The courts have not yet released how the two men were related.

A woman and two men sat directly behind Roberson as he went before a judge on Wednesday. The woman was visibly upset. She used a tissue to wipe tears and tried to hold back sobs. NewsChannel 6 is not sure how those adults are related to teenager William Roberson or the victim, Johnathon Mimbs.