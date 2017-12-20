Teen indicted in murder of local woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The teen accused of killing a woman in October has been indicted.

Investigators say, Zitedrick Shelley shot 61 year old Mable Jordan near the medical district in downtown Augusta after a reported “disturbance” in the area.The

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says, they believe the shooting happened after an armed robbery attempt by the teen.

According to the indictments, Shelley faces 2 counts of murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a weapon by a minor.