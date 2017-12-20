The Magic of Christmas

By Margaret Esposito

I made out the check and signed it. I put it in an envelope, sealed and stamped it. It was ready for the mailman. I sat staring at the envelope while my mind drifted back to a day in December when I was ten years old.

It was 1941 and President Roosevelt had recently declared “the day that would live in infamy.” The sound of his voice as it came over the radio was unforgettable. It wasn’t long until our country was engaged in World War II.

Three months prior both of my parents had died. The youngest child, who was seven, was my little sister. Our brother, Jack, had taken the responsibility of moving us from Folkston, Georgia to Jacksonville, Florida. As he said, “We would see how things would work out.” Well, it worked out that he was the only one with a steady job and a house full of siblings to care for. It was even hard to keep essentials on hand, but it worked out.

Soon it would be Christmas. A time when visions of “sugar plums” and “silver bells” and all things glorious crept into the senses. I found myself dismayed and puzzled. Christmas toys and gifts cost lots of money. Could we even afford a tree? I suppose not. I would have to “just forget about it” as I had done the previous Christmas when my mother was so ill. Jack asked my sister and I what we wanted for Christmas. We both blared out in unison, “roller skates!”. We really did want those skates, but all the time I was thinking, (“we are not going to get anything for Christmas.”)

We did manage to get a tree. No lights. No icicles. Not even red or gold rope to swirl around the branches. We sprinkled bits of white paper on the tree to look like snowflakes. Then we pinned Christmas cards for color. Finally we placed a little dime store angel, which we had found, and used it for a tree topper. It looked magnificent!

At last, it was Christmas Day. Jack called out to us, “Go and get ready, I’m taking you somewhere this morning.” After a brief ride downtown, we came to a stop near a theater. There were lots of people going inside. Mainly there were children being hand-pulled by grownups. We took our place in line. It led us onto a stage. Suddenly we were astounded. Directly in front of us stood Santa Claus! He was beautiful! A red-cheeked-big-tummied-man in a red suit. He was howling with laughter and motioning for us to join him in a plethora of mixed up – oddly wrapped gifts with huge bows. A large tree with bright lights shielded many toys that were scattered on the floor. There seemed to be every toy that I had ever thought of and some I didn’t even know about.

When it came my turn to receive a gift, a smiling lady handed me a pretty doll with a gorgeous dress, a kittywampus, a doll bed, a tea-set, and several wrapped packages that contained peppermint canes and hard candies. My sister received an armload of presents too. We could hardly carry them all. We were so excited! With our gifts in tow, we made our way back to our brother who was grinning profusely and looked very pleased. Jack had supplied a real Christmas for us with the help of The Salvation Army. Yes, we had a brother who loved us very much. And yes, there was an organization who cared enough about children to give two little girls a wonderful Christmas.

When we got home, our brother had another surprise for us. He handed us each a big box. Inside was a much wanted pair of roller skates. All we could say was, “Merry Christmas Jack and Happy Birthday too!”

As I gazed again at the letter addressed to the local Salvation Army, I breathed a great sigh and whispered soulfully, “God bless you everyone.”