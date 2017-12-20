Two dead after Aiken car crash

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Two men are dead following a car crash in Aiken, SC Wednesday.

Aiken County Chief Deputy Coroner Darryl M. Ables said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of New Holland and Shaws Fork Roads.

Richard E. Barragan, 24 of Arizona, was driving down Shaw Forks Road with four other people in the car.

Barragan went through the intersection without stopping and hit another vehicle.

26-year-old Rogelio Villanueva ,who was riding with Barragan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Barragan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Neither of them was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Everyone else involved in the accident sustained non-life threatening injuries.