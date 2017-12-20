WJBF Scholar Athlete: Burke County’s Cordaijah McBride

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Cordaijah McBride is a four-sport star at Burke County High School.

She plays volleyball and basketball and during those seasons she’s also a cheerleader. McBride’s main sport, though, is track and field.

McBride runs a leg for the 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays. She also runs the 200 meters and competes in the high jump. In addition to all of her extracurricular activities, McBride sports a 3.9 GPA. She said her mom keeps her motivated during the long days of school and practice.

“My role model is my mom because she helps me through everything,” McBride said. “Even when times get tough, she’s always there to keep me on top of my game and make sure I keep my head on my shoulders.”

“Cordaijah does a good job for us,” Burke County track and field coach, Purvis Dukes, said. “She brings leadership and work ethic everyday. She had a really good year for us last year, which was her first year at Burke County, and we look forward to good things out of her this year.”

“Overall, she’s a great kid and great student,” Burke County volleyball coach, David Skinner said. “She’s going to be a great asset wherever she goes in life.”

McBride said she hopes to continue her track and field career at Florida State University. She plans to study nursing.