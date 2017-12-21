AT&T promises $1,000 bonus for employees after President Trump signs tax bill

WJBF Staff Published:
FILE - In this May 14, 2014 file photo, an AT&T logo is displayed on a store in Dedham, Mass. AT&T will no longer offer discounted phones with two-year contracts starting Jan. 8, 2016. Before you rush out to beat the deadline, consider that you might be better off paying full price for the phone. Thats because phone companies also reduce the monthly bill for voice, text and data services when you buy your own phone or bring a used one. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three major companies are building goodwill in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts by finding ways to pass along some of their likely savings to employees.

AT&T says it will pay a $1,000 bonus to 200,000 workers once the tax bill passed Wednesday is signed into law. The Justice Department is currently suing to block a proposed $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner, a deal Trump has objected to as “not good for the country.”

Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp says it will pay a $1,000 bonus to more than 13,500 employees, as well as raise the minimum wage for 3,000 of its workers to $15 an hour.

Major government contractor Boeing will provide an additional $300 million for job-training, facility upgrades and charitable giving.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s