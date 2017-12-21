Construction to continue on Plant Vogtle units

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Construction on Plant Vogtle reactors 3 and 4 will continue.

The public service commission voted unanimously on a plan that would gradually reduce the profits the the company makes on the project.

They also agreed that Georgia Power will pay back $75 to customers on their power bills for the project. The average customer has already paid hundreds for the project.

Georgia power agreed to the commissions terms that reduce the profit the company gets from each dollar spent on construction by 1.7 percent beginning in 2020.

The total project cost will still be greater than $20 billion.

the commission says ratepayers will save $1.7 billion under the new plan.

However Georgia power is still set to make several billion dollars in profits from cost overruns.

The commission also says it is banking on hundreds of millions of dollars in production tax credits from the federal government.

They did not make it in the bill that just passed, and if they don’t aren’t passed separately, the commission says they will revisit the issue.

We will have more on today’s historic vote to keep the last nuclear reactor project in the US alive, for now, at 5 and 6 tonight.

ATLANTA (AP/WJBF) – Georgia regulators vote to continue building 2 multi-billion-dollar nuclear reactors despite massive cost-overruns.

Thursday’s decision by the state’s Public Service Commission will shape the future of the nation’s nuclear industry, partly because the reactors at Plant Vogtle were the first new ones to be licensed and to begin construction in the U.S. since 1978.

About 100 existing commercial nuclear reactors supply roughly 20 percent of U.S. electricity.

The Georgia project – which includes the two new reactors near the South Carolina border – has been plagued by delays and spiraling costs, compounded when the main contractor filed for bankruptcy. That company, Westinghouse Electric Co., the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp., filed for bankruptcy in March.

