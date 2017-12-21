Cross Creek and Butler girls win first round games at Holiday Round Ball Classic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Cross Creek and Butler girls basketball teams opened the 18th annual Holiday Round Ball Classic with wins on Thursday.
The Razorbacks rolled past Glenn Hills 59-18, while the Bulldogs beat Aiken 49-34.
Cross Creek advances to face Laney in the semifinals at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, while Butler plays Josey at 7:00 p.m.
On the boys side, Butler and Laney will face off at 5:30 p.m., while Glenn Hills and ARC play at 8:30 p.m.
The games on Friday and Saturday will be played at Paine College.
Scoreboard
Girls
Glenn Hills 18, Cross Creek 59
Laney 88, Hephzibah 30
Butler 49, Aiken 34
ARC 42, Josey 49
Boys
Glenn Hills 65, Cross Creek 44
ARC 51, Josey 49
Hephzibah 63, Butler 67
Laney 61, Westside 50