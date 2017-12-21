FOTAS and Aiken County Animal Shelter to host Pay it Forward for Christmas

AIKEN (WJBF) – Friends of the Animal Shelter and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are hosting an adoption event this holiday weekend.

“Pay it Forward for Christmas” kicks off on Saturday, December 23rd at 11 a.m. at the shelter. It runs until 4 p.m.

Select dogs and cats will be available for adoption for $0

FOTAS volunteers, Shelter staff members, small businesses, local politicians and other big-hearted citizens have paid for the adoptions of their favorite Shelter animals this month, giving other folks a chance to adopt a furry companion for $0.

For more information about Saturday’s “Pay if Forward for Christmas” adoption event, please go to the FOTAS Aiken Facebook page or call the shelter, (803) 642-1537.