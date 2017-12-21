Initial demolition and electrical work underway at new Aiken Public Safety Headquarters

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The future Aiken Public Safety Headquarters is already starting to take shape.

Initial demolition and electrical work is underway at the new Beaufort St. location.

The $10 million dollar renovation includes a new facade, roof and HVAC system, in addition to doubling the square footage of the current building.

Public Safety is expected to move into the new facility in mid 2018.

City leaders tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 they expect to be well into the construction phase by January.

