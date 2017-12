NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta boys and girls basketball teams won their semifinal games at the Savannah River Shootout on Thursday night.

The boys defeated Silver Bluff 67-43, while the girls dominated Greenbrier 80-31.

The Yellow Jacket boys advance to play McCallie (TN) in the championship at 8:30 p.m., while the girls face Dutch Fork at 7:00 p.m.