Paces Run Apartments undergoing major changes to curb crime, attorney says residents aren’t the problem

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Major changes are underway at Paces Run Apartments, in Aiken, to try to curb the recent spike in crime.

WJBF Newschannel 6 has learned the owners of the complex are accepting bids from security consulting experts, that will survey the apartments and come up with solutions for eliminating crime and preventing it before it happens.

A small sign, that reads “parking lot under police jurisdiction” isn’t deterring crime at Paces Run Apartments.

Hundreds of calls about drug deals, assaults and even some deadly shootings, have been made from this affordable-housing community.

Paces Run is part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which means convicted criminals don’t qualify to live there.

Attorney Clarke McCants, who represents the owners of the complex, says it’s his understanding that the people who live here aren’t the problem.

“Individuals or persons who simply don’t have a right to be on the property for whatever reasons, their presence has caused issues and problems.” McCants told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

To eliminate the fear among residents initial changes like adding more lighting, upgrading signage and installing 24/7 video monitoring are underway. McCants says that’s just the start.

“We now have decals that we distributed to residents,” he said.

McCants says these minor changes aren’t going to end crime, but it’s a step in the right direction.

It also meets the requirements set forth by the city to decrease the violence on Brandt Court.

“I think once we get the security consultant in place, who can review what we’ve got, they’re going to say what you’ve done already are good things, but here are a couple of other things.” McCants said.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reached out to the City of Aiken, a spokesperson says they are pleased with the changes happening at Paces Run, but understand it’s a process and will take time.

McCants says he hopes to decide on a security consulting company by the first of the year.

