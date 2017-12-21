Reactor reaction is the buzz throughout Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – News of Georgia’s Public Service Commission’s unanimous vote on Plant Vogtle reactors three and four spread across Burke County. Many leaders, business owners and taxpayers weighed in on the vote that came down Thursday morning.

A lot of people anticipated that vote and they told NewsChannel 6 they were happy to hear to news.

Good Day Cafe Owner and Chef Kevin Hagan spoke with us about an hour after the vote. He said, “When the project first started up, we started seeing a big influx of people coming in.”

Hagan, who owns a restaurant in the heart of Downtown Waynesboro on Liberty Street, added that he is sure the move will help his place grow even more.

“Hopefully, it will mean that we keep gaining more customers and keep building business,” he said.

A good place to eat is just one of the benefits.

Robin Gibson, who lives in Burke County, told us she just appreciates workers will not lose money.

She said, “I’m really happy for the folks that are working out at Vogtle. This is a hard time of year to have been laid off. I’m glad the construction will continue. Certainly, the revenue is good for the city, for the county.”

Downtown Waynesboro buzzed with the news almost immediately after the PSC’s unanimous vote. We caught up with Mayor Gregory Carswell who said the vote was one that was needed.

“This means for the city continued growth,” Mayor Carswell said. “There are people we have been meeting with, developers, business owners who want to come to Waynesboro, but they were holding off on the decision because that has a great impact.”

“It’s going to ultimately mean that there will be people here permanently and that will be great for us,” Hagan said, adding people who patronize his business from Plant Vogtle usually order steak.

Burke County Administrator Merv Waldrop also weighed in on the news. He said, “We are glad to see that the work will continue. The people of Georgia have invested too much into Vogtle to walk away from it. The completion of the project will have a huge impact on the economy of Burke County and the entire CSRA.”

