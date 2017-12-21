Riverside Village: what will and will not be done by Opening Day at SRP Park

By Published: Updated:

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – We are 4 months out from Opening Day at SRP Park, but some key pieces of Riverside Village won’t be done in time for the first ballgame.

At this time it’s not certain if the interior of the left field building, a critical part of the stadium, will be finished.

As WJBF NewsChannel 6 first reported the stadium parking deck, the Clubhouse Apartments and the Crowne Plaza Hotel won’t be complete by Opening Day.

However, Southbound Smokehouse, on right field, the SweetWater microbrewery and the hotel parking deck will be done in time.

Construction has yet to begin on the retail establishments, the condos, and the senior living facility. It could begin by the end of 2018.

To learn more click here. 

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s