SC Attorney General wins lawsuit against DOE to remove plutonium from SRS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The federal government has been ordered to remove one ton of defense plutonium from Savannah River Site over the next two years.

The South Carolina Federal District Court issued the order on Wednesday requiring the US Department of Defense to comply with its legal duty.

The Department of Energy had originally offered a completion date of 2025, but the courts disagreed with the DOE requiring the plutonium removal project to comply with Congressional mandate.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says, “This ruling is a vindication of the principle of the rule of law and the State’s position that will not be a dumping ground for plutonium.”

The South Carolina Attorney General filed the lawsuit in August after the refusal by the DOE to remove the plutonium in a timely manner.

The court also ordered the DOE to provide the state and the court with semi-annual progress reports and to certify compliance with the two year deadline.