Tots for tots: Richmond County students raise money for less fortunate kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some say they best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Well these tots at C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, in Augusta, took it a step further.

The students and staff raised money for Toys for Tots this holiday season by singing their hearts out.

“Well the student council, which is one of the things that I am the sponsor for, was raising money for Toys for Tots and also asking people to bring in toys,” said Laurie Montgomery, a school counselor. “Miss Smith, who is one of our 7th grade math teachers, decided it would be a great way to raise money to have the kids vote, in 7th grade as their service project, with money on who they wanted to sing today.”

The school presented Toys for Tots with a check for $782 dollars.