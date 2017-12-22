Warrant out for the arrest of woman who stole van of deceased local woman

Related Coverage NAPS investigating strange death of local woman, looking for victims missing car and key witness

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A key witness into the death of a local woman is now wanted by police.

Casi Lynne Sommers is wanted for stealing the van of Shannon Baskin. Baskin was found dead in North Augusta more than two weeks ago.

Police believe Sommers was the last person to have seen Baskin alive.

“You’ve never met her before, why would you take her car?” A close friend of Baskin told WJBF NewsChannel 6. The woman asked to remain anonymous and have her voice altered for her own protection.

The woman says Baskin had offered to help Sommers on the day she was found dead.

“Shannon didn’t know her. She was meeting her for the first time, according to her messages to Casi.” The woman said. “She had mentioned the fact, that she was bringing diapers to Casi, because Casi had claimed she had a baby. Which is not even true.”

Police believe Sommers took Baskin’s’ van that night. It was found in Henry County, Georgia, a week later.

Officers have been looking for Sommers in hopes that she could provide them with a timeline of the night Baskin died.

However, Sommers is not a suspect because there was no evidence of foul play.

At this time both investigators, family and friends are waiting for the results of a toxicology report.

“To your knowledge did Shannon ever use drugs?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bonrman.

“Never,” the woman said.

“If there is anything in this report that shouldn’t be in her system, I can tell you 100 percent it was either slipped to her or someone forced it on her.” A family member of Baskin, who also wished to remain anonymous and have her voice altered for her protection, said.

Still, the pieces of the mysterious puzzle, that ultimately resulted in the death of the mother of 4, don’t add up for many family members.

“I think she offered help to the wrong person,” the anonymous family member said.

If you have any information please call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-441-4274.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – We are learning new details into the mysterious death of a local woman.

North Augusta Public Safety has a warrant out for the arrest of Casi Lynne Sommers.

According to investigators Sommers was the last person to be with Shannon Baskin, before she was found dead in a North Augusta apartment complex on December 10, 2017.

Police say Sommers took Baskins’ white Dodge van that night.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Henry County, in Georgia, on December 17, 2017.

At this time, investigators are still waiting for the results of a toxicology to determine the cause of Baskins’ strange death.

If you have any information pickup the phone and call North Augusta Public Safety.

