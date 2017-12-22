Judge sets bond for Leon Tripp in kidnapping charge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County judge granted Leon Tripp a $500,000 bond in court Friday morning for a kidnapping charge. The 38-year-old is in jail for the alleged kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old LaTania Janell Carwell, his step-daughter. District Attorney Natalie Paine told the judge Tripp is believed to have taken Carwell to Atlanta for her birthday on April 17 and both of their cell phones were shown to have gone straight up Interstate 20 before it is believed they were ditched. The judge also told Tripp he must wear a GPS tracking device if he makes bond and he is to have no contact with his wife Tanya Tripp or Carwell’s family. He must also stay in Richmond and Columbia Counties. Tripp remains in jail on the murder charge.

