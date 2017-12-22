Laney tops Cross Creek to reach Holiday Round Ball Classic championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Laney Wildcats defeated Cross Creek 62-59 to advance to the 18th annual Holiday Round Ball Classic championship game.

Senior guard Jhessyka Williams scored a game-high 26 points, while De’Sha Benjamin added 17 to lead the Wildcats (9-0). Jordyn Dorsey had 16 and Micah Bess scored 15 to lead the Razorbacks (7-3).

Laney advances to play Josey in the championship at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Paine College.

On the boys side, Laney and Glenn Hills will meet in the championship game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m.

Scoreboard

Girls

Cross Creek 59, Laney 62

Butler 25, Josey 44

Boys

Glenn Hills 60, ARC 48

Butler 55, Laney 59