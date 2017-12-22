Lock and Dam replacement efforts becoming a top priority for North Augusta city leaders

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Maintaining the Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam is becoming a priority for North Augusta leaders.

City leaders say they see money just trickling down stream if it’s not replaced soon, but realize it’s going to take a joint effort with the City of Augusta to get it done.

In 2016, Congress passed an act that pushes for the replacement of the Lock and Dam, while at the same time ensuring fish are able to pass.

Click here to read the 2016 Water and Resources Development Act.

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit says his concern is that if a rock weir, a type of damn, is built and the pool level doesn’t change residential flooding will likely increase.

Pettit says at least 7 nearby industries draw their water supply from the Savannah River.

