North Augusta dominates Dutch Fork to win second straight Savannah River Shootout title

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta girls basketball team dominated Dutch Fork 82-23 to win the Savannah River Shootout for the second straight year on Friday night.

Junior guard Mya Burns led the way with a game-high 23 points. Tyliah Burns, who was named tournament MVP, scored 15, while Amari Young added 13 for the Yellow Jackets.

North Augusta (12-1) is back in action January 3rd against Greenbrier.

The North Augusta boys basketball team lost to McCallie (TN) 65-57 in the title game.