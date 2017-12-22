One person dead after motorcycle crash on Belair Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead and another behind bars after a fatal collision in Columbia County.

Investigators say that 22-year-old Joshua-David Wade Ramirez was traveling south down Belair Road on his motorcycle when a black Ford Edge, traveling north, attempted to turn left, crossing into Ramirez’s path.

Ramirez struck the side of the vehicle, ejecting him from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. Thursday night.

The driver of the other vehicle, 68-year-old Dianne Bragg Clark, has been booked into the Columbia County jail and charged with Failure to Yield While Turning Left, and Vehicular Homicide 2nd Degree. She’s been placed on a $2,700.00 bond.