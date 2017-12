AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV Thursday evening.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road.

A Chevy Trailblazer SUV was driving in the middle lane when they hit the victim, who was standing in the middle of the road.

They were transported to Augusta University Medical Center, and were in critical condition at last check.