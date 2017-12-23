UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Boykin Road

Augusta GA. (WJBF) UPDATE: A man is behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Richmond County, early Saturday morning.

Ulysses Reid has not been charged with the death of the victim from this morning’s shooting.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Reid was confronted by Quintin Watkins of the 2300 block of Boykin Road regarding a female witness.

Investigators say Reid acted in self-defense and shot Watkins.

Reid, a convicted felon, was charged with the Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 Counts), and Possession of Cocaine. Reid was transported and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to the Coroner, Watkins died of at least one gun shot wound.

The case is still ongoing and we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

