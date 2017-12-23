Hundreds celebrating Christmas under the Calhoun Expressway Bridge Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Just two days until Christmas, and while thousands are out finishing last minute shopping, hundreds met under the Calhoun Expressway Bridge Saturday to give back to our neighbors in need.

Hundreds of kids received hand wrapped toys, but the man heading it all up, Pastor Roger Gardener, said the event is much more.

“You can’t love without giving,” Pastor Roger told NewsChannel 6’s Samantha Williams.

Hundreds in the community received a hot Christmas meal and a word from Pastor Roger Saturday– But that’s not all. The tenth annual Bridge Ministry, with the community’s help, handed out thousands of presents to children of all ages and backgrounds.

This was the Glover family’s first time coming under Calhoun Bridge to celebrate Christmas. Johnnie Glover says it won’t be the last time, either.

“It made me feel blessed and appreciated that people took the time out, the Pastor’s word, good food and the donations,” Glover explained. “It makes it worth it that people do care in the world today.”

Pastor Roger told us the Bridge Ministry’s goal is to make people feel like family and know people truly care about them.

The ministry could not have done it alone– Pastor Roger said there were more people in the community that helped out this year than ever before: “We had people step up with the gifts, help us with things we don’t usually get help with.”

Including volunteers.

“When you hear about it, and you want to donate, but you always just put money…to see it first hand is so important,” Doris Lovett, a volunteer, expressed.

“The things that we give the little kids… they see that there are people in the world today that care outside of the realm they may be stuck in. There is a place in town that will love them,” Pastor Roger said.

The Bridge Ministry meets under the Calhoun Expressway Bridge every Saturday.