One person dead after being struck by a car

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- One person is dead after being hit by a car, early Saturday morning.. It happened shortly after midnight when the Richmond County Coroner says 34-year old Demarcus Simmons got out of the vehicle he was in the northbound lanes of Deans Bridge Road. He was hit by a vehicle in the left through lane. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. Toxicology will be done since alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. We will keep you updated as more details are revealed.

