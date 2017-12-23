Woman accused of stealing deceased woman’s vehicle booked into jail

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The woman wanted for stealing the van of Shannon Baskin was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office just before 2 o’clock this afternoon. North Augusta Department of Public Safety’s Lt. Tim Thornton told NewsChannel 6 she is being held in the Columbia County jail on their warrant and he’s expecting that she will be transported across state lines. He said she faces a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle. NewsChannel 6 first told you about this story December 13.

