Woman accused of stealing deceased woman’s vehicle booked into jail

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The woman wanted for stealing the van of Shannon Baskin was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office just before 2 o’clock this afternoon.  North Augusta Department of Public Safety’s Lt. Tim Thornton told NewsChannel 6 she is being held in the Columbia County jail on their warrant and he’s expecting that she will be transported across state lines.  He said she faces a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.  NewsChannel 6 first told you about this story December 13.

Count on us to give you the details when we know them.

