The best Christmas gift: The gift of life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Families across the CSRA are ringing in Christmas by celebrating with family. But for one man, he is praying for a miracle.

Seven-year-old Kaylen Gower put a request at the top of her Christmas list that Santa can’t bring down the chimney: All she is asking for is a kidney donor and transplant for her grandfather.

“I made a routine doctors visit and found out that I need a kidney,” John Tucker who is in need of a kidney transplant said.

“Baby Jesus, please find a kidney for KK’s grandfather, John Tucker,” Santa prayed. “In your most precious name I pray. Amen.”

Before Christmas, John Tucker’s dear friend Kathy asked if she could help get the word out about his need for a kidney. She decided to try make his granddaughter Kaylen’s wish come true through the power of social media.

“I was going to prayer. That’s when I found Mrs. Kathy. She asked if I could help her with some pictures’ I said, ‘Well, I’m not an expert in photography, but what is the matter?” Dr. Carlos Zayas, Medical Director at Augusta University’s Kidney and Pancreas Program.

Dr. Carlos Zayas realized he could help.

“I said ‘Are you serious? I am one of the kidney transplant specialists at Augusta University,'” Dr. Zayas explained.

And the beginning of a Christmas miracle was born. Doctors diagnosed John Tucker nearly a year ago with kidney failure. He’s on dialysis, but he needs a miracle to live.

“The dialysis just buys you time,” Tucker told NewsChannel 6.

Dr. Zayas said many Georgians need kidney transplants with the average American waiting eight years in the southeast: “But if you receive a living donor, we can make it happen within four to six weeks,” Dr. Zayas explained.

If that happens, people can enjoy an additional 20 to 30 years of life.

“I’d get to see my granddaughter grow up,” Tucker expressed.

“If you give your life, not only will you save yours, but you will save somebody else’s life, and organ donation is one of those ways,” Dr. Zayas said. One of those ways to share the blessings you have received from The Good Lord.”

If you want to be a part of John Tucker’s Christmas miracle, click here to find information about how to become a donor.

Also, you can make a donation for his recovery cost of $25,000: Click Here. Click on “NFT patient”