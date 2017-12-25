2 Dead, 2 Injured after Fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – Two people are dead and two are injured after a fire in Warrenton on Monday morning.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office says the fire broke out around 5:00 am at 45 Thomas Road in Warrenton, Georgia. Officials say 78 year old Robert Franklin and his grandson 17 year old Bob Frails were killed in the fire.

75 year old Toni Franklin and 14 year old Tyrese Franklin were injured in the fire and were transported to the Augusta Burn Center.

“The exact cause of this deadly and destructive blaze is unknown at this time,” said Deputy Insurance and Fire Commissioner Jay Florence. “Fire investigators with our office believe a space heater or kerosene heat may have started the fire.”