Aiken’s ‘Blessing Boxes’ offer supplies to those in need year-round

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – ‘ ‘Blessing boxes’ are Aiken’s newest way to help the needy year-round.

Full Circle Fence, LLC donated the ‘blessing boxes’ that will be filled with supplies from toiletries to food.

Organizers say the boxes work on an honor system – meaning you can take what you need, and leave what you can.

“Every year people are talking about oh let’s give to Golden Harvest, which is great. It’s great to give to the Salvation Army, it’s great to give to Toys for Tots, but what about after Christmas? What about the rest of the year?” Melanie Inabinet, one of the organizers, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

A total of 10 boxes will be scattered throughout Aiken.

To drop-off supplies for the boxes just stop by Full Circle Fence, at 957 Doughtery Road, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

