Ex-Clemson coach, state Rep get South Carolina hemp permits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former Clemson football coach Danny Ford and ex-Rep. Chip Limehouse are two of the 20 farmers in South Carolina picked to legally grow hemp.

Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers says it was tough because there were as many as 50 good applicants graded on agricultural experience, ability to get financing and location for the pilot program passed this year.

Weathers says the agency tried to spread the hemp-growing permits across the state in clusters.

Each hemp grower must partner with a university.

Limehouse told The Post and Courier of Charleston he will grow hemp on a farm he has owned for several years in Aiken County. He thinks hemp could be South Carolina’s next boom crop like indigo or rice once were.