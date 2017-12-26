FL Mom used son to shoplift, then abandoned him when caught say police

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 39-year-old Land O’ Lakes mother is accused of leaving two of her children behind at Clearwater’s Countryside Mall, following an unsuccessful attempt at shoplifting.

According to an arrest report provided by Clearwater police, Mahassen Elhadary was shopping with three children, including her 14-year-old son, 2-year-old son, and a baby, on December 23.

The report states that Elhadary used scissors to remove security tags from $527 worth of merchandise at JCPenney and concealed the items in a bag. She also asked her 14-year-old son to conceal some items, according to the report.

When approached by security, Elhadary reportedly grabbed the youngest child from its stroller and ran, encouraging her other children to follow.

Elhadary got away, but the boys were stopped by security officers.

When contacted by telephone, Elhadary hung up on police.

The boys’ father, Sherif Badawy, was at the mall and responded to JCPenney to pick up his children. According to the arrest report, Badawy attempted to call his wife, but she would not answer the phone.

Elhadary was arrested on Christmas Eve.

The Pinellas County Jail indicates Elhadary was released on bond on Christmas morning. She was charged with child neglect without bodily harm, retail theft, and possession of an anti-shoplifting device.