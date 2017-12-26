Early morning fire destroys Gibson, Georgia funeral home

Gibson, Ga (WJBF) – Investigators in Glascock County are on the scene of a fire in Gibson.

It broke out around 4am at Taylor Funeral Home at 57 College Street in Gibson, Georgia.

According to Emergency Management Agency Director, Mike Lyons, no bodies were inside of the funeral home at the time.

No word on what may have sparked the blaze but we’re told it’s a total loss.

Investigators are still on the scene and NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.

